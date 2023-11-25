Made In Heaven 2 actor Nikhil Khurana on playing a gay character on screen

Actor Nikhil Khurana, known for his role in Made In Heaven 2 is set to debut in the film Sanaa with Radhika Madan. Helmed by National Award Wining director Sudhanshu Saria, the film recently screened at the ongoing International Film Festival of India, IFFI in Goa.

Speaking about his collaboration with co-star Radhika Madan in Sanaa, he said, “Working with Radhika was a fantastic experience. She's incredibly professional and well-informed. Collaborating with Radhika was wonderful. She's a devoted professional, remarkably kind, and down-to-earth. I'm confident that when the film is released, our chemistry will be well-received by the audience,” he said.

When asked about his aspirations as an actor, he said he identifies himself as 'obsessed with his craft'. “In the realm of actors, there are generally two types – those obsessed with themselves and those obsessed with their craft. Personally, I align with the latter. If I have to be obsessive or narcissistic, I'd rather channel that energy into my work than self-absorption. My focus has always been on being recognized for my work rather than seeking fame,” he claimed.

As for his big debut in the film, he said working in the films is a dream and wants to do more fulfilling roles. “Being part of a film showcased there feels amazing. I feel blessed and happy to be pursuing my dream. I hope I get the chance to become a permanent member of the film industry. And I can be in this industry for as long as I live and make movies and influence people, inspire people in the right way, educate, and entertain. This is just a stepping stone,” he said.

Talking about his experience of working in Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven 2, he was critisezed for choosing to play the role of a gay man. “My role which was quite different from my role in Sanaa. So, when I was doing this role, some criticized me, thinking it was a wrong career move or that I was desperate. Despite this, I believe as an actor, I shouldn't judge the characters I play. My aim is to portray them honestly, regardless of their choices. When I told some industry folks about the role, many judged me, thinking it might harm my career,” he shared.

However, the actor went ahead with conviction to play the part. “Despite these opinions, I went ahead with it, staying true to my commitment. Although it was challenging for me. I did it to be honest with my work. I felt nervous, but after going through with it, I realised how passionate I am about acting. People who appreciate diverse perspectives praised my performance, but there were also judgmental individuals,” he said and added that the role made him empathise with the LGBTQIA+ community and their challenges.

“It helped me understand their struggle and broaden my perspective. Despite the criticism, I am proud of my work and will always be honest in my roles. If a character allows me to express something meaningful, I will take it on. The judgment I faced was annoying, but I focused on doing justice to the role. In the end, I believe being true to my work is something to be proud of. I don't care about judgmental people; I did it for myself and my passion,” concluded the actor.