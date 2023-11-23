Farrey Actor Zeyn Shaw On Overcoming Rejections

Actor Zeyn Shaw, who made his big OTT debut with Netflix show Class, is gearing up for his big screen release Farrey today, November 24. Despite the limitations of his American accent, Zeyn was appreciated for his performance in the Elite's Indian remake. His latest performance as Prateek, a super rich classmate of the protagonist Niyati played by Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is also given a green signal by the critics.

In our recent conversation with Zeyn, he mentioned that he resonated with the character ever since he heard the brief.

“I put a lot of myself into the role. Prateek is just like me when I was in school. But when you have an ambition to make a career, it requires a lot of hard work. I am on that road now,” said Zeyn, who is keeping his hopes high with the film. “But I know everything happens for a reason. If something doesn't work out, move on, do something else, and things will be okay. Working hard is all I can do,” he added.

Talking about his initial challenges after moving to Mumbai from New York four years ago, the actor shares that he was rejected multiple times. “Back then, I could barely speak Hindi, and I had a bit of an accent. The casting director told me, 'Sweetie, you're never going to make it here'. It was my first meeting, and I felt embarrassed. When my mom asked about it, I lied and said it went amazing. Despite the rejection, I kept moving forward,” he said, adding that rejections didn't break him. “I just think I'm very blessed to have a good support system. My parents were lovely about it, and they gave me time. I don't deal well with rejections. I feel horrible about them. You come out of it by moving on to the next one.”

Elaborating further about his insecurities he said, “I'm insecure about a lot of things about myself. But I don't project my insecurities. Dealing with a lot of rejections has made me insecure but I am moving forward and I am confident with myself. Moreover, this industry makes you humble,” said the actor.