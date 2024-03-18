Maamla Legal Hai Actress Nidhi Bisht: Sujata Is Such A Well-Written And Nuanced Character

Fresh off the success of her latest OTT project Maamla Legal Hai, Nidhi Bisht is radiating with joy over the praise she's been receiving. Starting from writing popular sketches, the 38-year-old actress has built a steady and consistent career trajectory to boast about.



Team Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for a brief chat about the show and about her character as Sujata Negi.



Sharing her first thoughts over the love received for the show, Nidhi gushes, "The love that the show is getting is overwhelming. Of course, we felt the joy and happiness while we were performing on the sets of the series. But the outcome of our hard work is always a bonus.”

Her character as Sujata is being appreciated by many for being fleshed-out. When asked whether she agrees with popular perception, Nidhi opines, "Sujata is such a well-written and nuanced character. She is very wholesome. I loved the fact that she has a manipulative side to her. She sits in the foyer area of the Patparganj court and commands her presence. While everyone around her addresses her as Didi, even senior lawyers too address her with the same honorific. So, it is very easy for her character to come across as notorious. She is bound to be perceived in a negative manner. But then, you get to see her empathic side. So while she is loud and goofy, she does get a redemption arc."



A lot of viewers have also pointed out that Sujata and Ananya (played by Naila Grewal) share an unspoken sisterhood. To which Nidhi says, "While I was a practicing lawyer myself in Delhi, I did face a lot of struggles at the workplace, nothing unpleasant to specify. But a lot of the work pressure would be trivial whenever I received guidance and support from the women around me. We need more women to understand, empathize and support one another because the truth is that more or less, we are in the same boat."

Of course, the show gave Nidhi the opportunity to work with Ravi Kishan. Speaking about the experience, Nidhi shares on a conclusive note, "Everyone knows the actor and the politician that Ravi Sir is. But the minute we started shooting and wrapping up the first episode, he told us that he can do better with his scenes. That was very comforting for us to hear because these words are coming from a man who has been in the business for over 30 years. In between our shots, he would share his appreciation and thoughts over how others are performing, which he does not have to do. But that only goes to show how secure and eager he is to learn,” she signs off.