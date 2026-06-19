Maa Inti Bangaaram X Review: 'Predictable Story', 'Family Entertainer'; Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Maa Inti Bangaaram X Review | Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram has hit the big screens today (June 19, 2026). The film is directed by BV Nandini Reddy and written by Raj Nidimoru. Apart from playing the lead role, Samantha has also produced the movie. The actress is back on the big screen as a lead after a gap of three years, so everyone was excited to watch Maa Inti Bangaaram. Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#MaaIntiBangaaram Familiar Story, Boring Execution! A familiar and predictable story narrated in a very flat manner from start to finish. While the second half picks up compared to the first, the ineffective backstory, weak villain thread, and lack of engaging moments make it difficult to stay invested. Emotions rarely land, and the film struggles to generate any real momentum throughout (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#MaaIntiBangaram It feels sooo good to walk out of a theatre with a genuinely satisfying experience (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#MaaIntiBangaaram is a neat family entertainer with relatable emotions and super commercial moments. @Samanthaprabhu2 completely owns the screen with her charm, energy and screen presence 👌 Go watch this movie with family, you won't feel disappointed (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, the movie has received mixed reviews from netizens, but everyone is praising Samantha's performance in the movie.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection

Maa Inti Bangaaram is expected to take a decent start at the box office. The film, on its day one, might collect around Rs. 4-5 crore, and if the footfalls are better in the night shows, the collection can be more as well.

While it is a Telugu film, Maa Inti Bangaaram has also hit the big screens in Tamil. The Tamil dubbed version is titled Engal Thangam.