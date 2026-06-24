Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Film Earns ₹3.50 Crore, Sees 14.6% Drop

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently expecting her first child with Raj Nidimoru, saw her recent theatrical release Maa Inti Bangaaram continue its box office run on its first Tuesday (Day 5) with a modest dip in collections. Released on June 19, the film registered a strong performance in its opening week, earning solid numbers at the box office. The project also marks Samantha’s return to Telugu cinema in a lead role after the 2023 release Kushi, which starred Vijay Deverakonda.



Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected Rs 3.50 crore net in India across 2,765 shows. This marks a 14.6% decline from Monday's Rs 4.10 crore, indicating a typical weekday slowdown after the initial weekend and early weekday momentum.

Despite the drop, the film has maintained a relatively steady box-office performance. With its latest earnings, Maa Inti Bangaaram's total India net collection has reached Rs 30.70 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 35.47 crore.

On the international front, the film has also shown decent traction. On Day 5, it collected Rs 1.25 crore from overseas markets, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 15.85 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection to Rs 51.32 crore, marking a significant milestone.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Budget

According to reports, Maa Inti Bangaaram has been made on a budget of Rs 25–30 crore. Given its relatively controlled production cost, the weekday earnings suggest a stable box office performance rather than a worrying decline.

However, sustaining momentum in the coming days and the second weekend will be crucial to determining its overall commercial success.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. The film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, and Sreemukhi.