'Beautiful Time...': Maa Inti Bangaaram Director CONFIRMS Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pregnancy After Viral Baby Bump Appearance

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pregnancy CONFIRMED | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 39, is reportedly set to embrace motherhood and is expecting her first child with husband and director Raj Nidimoru, months after their December 2025 wedding. While an official confirmation from the couple is still awaited, recent viral social media videos sparked pregnancy rumours after she appeared to have a visible baby bump during the success celebrations of her recently released film Maa Inti Bangaaram, where Raj was also present.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pregnancy CONFIRMED

Now, Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaaram director BV Nandini Reddy has confirmed her pregnancy in an interview with Cinema Express, saying, "Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film Maa Inti Bangaaram has become a success."

𝗦𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗛𝗔 𝗥𝗨𝗧𝗛 𝗣𝗥𝗔𝗕𝗛𝗨



Fans are eagerly waiting for this news to be confirmed. ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/aUxX5j9mnQ — VINI 💞 (@_Attitude_Vini) June 20, 2026

Addressing the viral baby bump appearance at a public event, where Samantha was seen before any official announcement, the filmmaker added that the actress made a conscious choice at the event.

Meanwhile, reports also state that Samantha is due by the end of the year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, in December 2025.

Sharing the photos, Samantha captioned the photos, "01.12.2025," with white heart emojis.

It also marked Raj Nidimoru's second marriage as well. He was previously married to Shhyamali De. Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya.

Reportedly, Samantha met Raj during the shoot of the The Family Man 2, in which she played a powerful role as the main antagonist Raji, a rebel leader.

Samanth Ruth Prabhu Work Front

Samantha will be seen next in Maa Inti Bangaram, which is slated to release on May 15. Next, she has Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom with Aditya Roy Kapur.