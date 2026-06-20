'Is She Pregnant?': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sparks Buzz After Netizens Notice Baby Bump In Viral Clip With Husband Raj Nidimoru—WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Viral Videos Fuel Pregnancy Speculation | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has sparked pregnancy rumours after netizens noticed what appeared to be a baby bump in viral social media videos. The clips feature her alongside filmmaker Raj Nidimoru during celebrations for the success of her recently released film Maa Inti Bangaaram, which hit theatres on June 19.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Viral Videos Fuel Pregnancy Speculation

In the videos, Samantha is seen wearing a fitted white round-neck T-shirt and appearing cheerful while cutting a cake as paparazzi gathered and clicked pictures around her. The speculation about her pregnancy, however, remains unconfirmed and is based solely on social media observations.

Check out the viral videos:

Netizens React

Soon after the clips went viral, netizens began commenting and speculating about a possible pregnancy after noticing what they believed to be a baby bump. A user wrote, "Wow congratulations she is pregnant.” Another commented, "Sam is pregnant." A third user said, "Yes, finally got revealed she is pregnant; it is visible clearly, so happy for her, just tears are rolling in my eyes right now."

"She is pregnant," read another comment. Another said, "Baby bump, congratulations." Another user wrote, "Yes, I think pregnant, Like stomach, totally different."

As of now, neither Samantha Ruth Prabhu nor Raj Nidimoru has made any public statement regarding the speculation. There has also been no official confirmation from the actress’s representatives, making the claims purely based on social media interpretation rather than verified information.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, in December 2025.

It also marked Raj Nidimoru's second marriage as well. He was previously married to Shhyamali De.

She was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya.