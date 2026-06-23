Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Sees Single-Digit Earnings, Mints ₹4.10 Crore

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Maa Inti Bangaaram, released on June 19 in theatres, continued its theatrical run with a noticeable slowdown on its first Monday. After a strong opening weekend, the film witnessed a sharp dip in collections on Day 4, signalling a cooling of momentum at the box office.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected a net Rs 4.10 crore on Day 4 across 2,768 shows. This marks a significant 59.4% drop compared to its Day 3 net collection of Rs 10.10 crore. The Day 4 earnings also reflect single-digit performance, which is often seen as a sign of weakening weekday traction.

With this, Maa Inti Bangaaram has now accumulated a total India gross of Rs 31.44 crore so far, while its India net collection stands at Rs 27.20 crore. Despite the midweek slowdown, the film has managed to maintain a decent overall tally in its domestic run.

On the international front, the film added Rs1 crore on Day 4, taking its overseas gross to Rs 14.60 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection to Rs 46.04 crore to date.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Budget

Considering its modest production budget of Rs 25–30 crore, the overall box office performance so far remains good and profitable. The film has already recovered its estimated cost and is moving into profit territory in terms of gross collections. However, the sharp Monday drop is still a concern, as it suggests weakening weekday momentum, which could limit how far the film progresses from here.

Overall, while the Day 4 performance itself is weak in terms of daily trend, the film’s total earnings so far make its box office run commercially successful at this stage