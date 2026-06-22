Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Inches Closer To ₹50 Crore Worldwide Milestone

Maa Inti Bangaaram Grosses ₹41.79 Cr Worldwide In 3 Days | Photo Via YouTube

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-led Maa Inti Bangaaram has been performing well at the box office. The film also marks her return to Telugu cinema in a lead role after the 2023 release Kushi, which starred Vijay Deverakonda.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Grosses ₹41.79 Crore Worldwide In 3 Days

Entering its first Sunday (Day 3), the film maintained a steady run, recording a noticeable jump in collections compared to the previous day. It has shown stronger performance in Telugu-speaking markets, with improved footfalls across regions.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3

On Day 3, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected a net of Rs 10.10 crore across 2,965 shows in India. This marks a strong 32.0% growth over its Day 2 collection of Rs 7.65 crore, indicating positive weekend traction and improving audience interest.

The Telugu version contributed the bulk of the earnings with Rs 9.50 crore, while the Tamil version added Rs 60 lakh, showing that the film’s core appeal remains strongly rooted in the Telugu-speaking market.

With the Sunday boost, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 23.10 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 26.69 crore so far. Overseas, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected Rs 4 crore internationally, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 15.10 crore.

This takes the worldwide gross collection of Maa Inti Bangaaram to Rs 41.79 crore within just three days of release.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Budget

According to reports, Maa Inti Bangaaram has been made on a budget of Rs 25–30 crore, and the film has already earned Rs 41.79 crore in worldwide gross within the first three days, indicating that it has indeed had a strong commercial start.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. The film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, and Sreemukhi.