Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Witnesses 40% Growth, Collects ₹7.50 Crore

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, has been receiving praise from the audience, with many stating that Samantha delivers a career-best performance in the rare Telugu actioner. Despite moderate expectations, the film managed to attract a fair audience to theatres and saw a strong contribution from its Telugu version on the opening day. Samantha has also produced Maa Inti Bangaaram along with her husband, Raj Nidimoru. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, and Sreemukhi in key roles.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day

According to Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected Rs 7.50 crore on Day 2 across 2,591 shows. The film witnessed a growth of around 40.2% compared to its opening day collections, indicating a positive trend at the box office. The Telugu version contributed the majority of the earnings, collecting Rs 7.15 crore, while the Tamil version added Rs 35 lakh to the overall collection.

The film's growth on the second day suggests that positive word-of-mouth among audiences is helping it gain momentum. With its action-packed storyline and Samantha’s performance being highlighted by viewers, the film has managed to maintain steady footfalls despite facing competition at the box office.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Budget

According to reports, Maa Inti Bangaaram has been made on a budget of around Rs 25–30 crore. Considering its reported budget, the film’s Day 2 collection of Rs 7.50 crore can be considered a positive sign.

The growth in earnings indicates that the film is gaining momentum among audiences, and maintaining a steady pace over the weekend will be crucial for it to recover its investment and emerge as a profitable venture.