Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Registers Decent Opening With ₹5.35 Crore

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest Telugu theatrical release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, which hit screens on June 19, opened its box office journey on a decent note on its first day. Despite moderate expectations, the film managed to draw a fair audience to theatres. Samantha also produced Maa Inti Bangaaram along with her husband, Raj Nidimoru. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected Rs 5.35 crore 2,658 screens. Region-wise, the film saw a strong contribution from the Telugu version, which accounted for the majority of the earnings with approximately Rs 5.15 crore. The Tamil version contributed a relatively smaller share, collecting around Rs 20 lakh on opening day, indicating that the film is primarily performing as a Telugu-centric release.

With its Day 1 performance, Maa Inti Bangaaram has taken its total India gross collection to Rs 6.20 crore, while the India net stands at Rs 5.35 crore. Overseas markets have also shown some initial support for the film. Internationally, Maa Inti Bangaaram has grossed Rs 4.50 crore on its opening day. This has helped push the film’s worldwide gross collection to Rs 10.70 crore.

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Maa Inti Bangaaram Budget

According to reports, Maa Inti Bangaaram is made on a budget of Rs 25–30 crore. For a film of this scale, an opening of Rs 4–5 crore would have been considered a decent start. However, the film has performed slightly better, collecting Rs 5.35 crore on its opening day.

Overall, the Day 1 opening is decent to good, especially given the moderate expectations and initial buzz. However, the real test now lies in the weekend performance. On Saturday and Sunday, the film will need to show strong growth in collections to build a solid first weekend total.