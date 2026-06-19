Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer To Take A Good Opening

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection | YouTube

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back on the big screen as a lead after a gap of around three years. The actress' fans were excited to watch her new film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, which released on Friday. The trailer and the songs of the movie had created good pre-release buzz. However, the movie has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience.

But, despite the mixed reactions, Maa Inti Bangaaram is heading for a good start at the box office. As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 4-5 crore net at the box office in India, which will be a good amount. However, if the footfalls in the late-night shows are better, then the collection can be more as well.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Budget

According to reports, Maa Inti Bangaaram is made on a budget of Rs. 25-30 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 4-5 crore is a good number. However, on Saturday and Sunday, the movie needs to show a jump at the box office to collect an impressive amount during the first weekend.

But, it will be interesting to see whether the mixed reviews will become a hurdle for the movie at the box office or not.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Pre-Release Collection

Samantha is not just starring in the film, but she has also produced Maa Inti Bangaaram. According to reports, even before the release, the film recovered its budget through non-theatrical and theatrical rights. It earned around Rs. 35 crore before the release.

If the above reports of recovering the budget before the release are true, then the movie is already a profitable venture for the makers. But it will be interesting to see what response it will get theatrically.