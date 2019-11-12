Lucky Ali unveils new song with Israeli rocker Eliezer Botzer

For him, the whole experience was a very positive one.

"Music is not so much different from ours but yes, the players are different. The instruments are similar to or close to our instrumentation. They have something called the tar which reminds me of a rabab," explained Lucky, who also performed in the capital on Sunday.

On what to expect from "Lemalla", he shared: "They are songs of each individual's search, each individual's understanding of each individual's perception of where he may hope to be. As far as I am concerned, the Hindi aspect of it was that 'anjana mai raahi hu' - I am just passing through here. If you ask me 'Where you are going? What's your journey? My journey is to keep on (going)... don't stop."

His daughter Tasmiya has also sung a song for the album.

"She put voice to an Arabic song that we as children grew up (listening to)... with our traditional songs 'Tala al Badru'," he said.

The son of late Bollywood actor Mehmood Ali also opened up on working with family.

"I am more relaxed with family because they are family. Working with me per se becomes difficult for them (his kids) because for them it's like 'oh! dad's there'. They ask me 'can we just do it and then show you what we have done?' Usually it's good what they experiment with in terms of music," said Lucky.