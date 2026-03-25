'Loved Every Bit Of It': After Rajinikanth, Kannada Star Shiva Rajkumar Praises Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2

Shiva Rajkumar Praises Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2 | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is getting a lot of praises from South Indian celebrities. A couple of days, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth took to X to praise the film, and everyone was quite surprised after ready his tweet. Now, on Wednesday, Kannada star and veteran actor, Shiva Rajkumar, took to X to share his review of the film.

He tweeted, "Durandhar: The Revenge is absolutely fantastic! Loved every bit of it. @RanveerOfficial is brilliant, and the music by @shashwatology , especially the use of vintage songs leaves a lasting impact. Huge respect to @AdityaDharFilms for his conviction and craft. The lengths a soldier goes for patriotism makes the soul of the film. Congratulations to the entire team 👏 #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Durandhar: The Revenge is absolutely fantastic! Loved every bit of it. @RanveerOfficial is brilliant, and the music by @shashwatology, especially the use of vintage songs leaves a lasting impact. Huge respect to @AdityaDharFilms for his conviction and craft. The lengths a soldier… — DrShivaRajkumar (@NimmaShivanna) March 25, 2026

Netizens React To Shiva Rajkumar's Tweet For Dhurandhar 2

When Rajinikanth tweeted about Dhurandhar 2, the netizens were not very happy about it. Now, even Rajkumar's praise for the film is getting a mixed response from netizens.

A netizen tweeted, "Not at all Necessary.. It wasn't necessary Shivanna, that Movie is BJP Propoganda Movie to win Elections... This is absolutely Shame (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "No tweet on Love Mocktail 3 but anna came to tweet for Hindi Movie. We always supported your movies just for the sake of Kannada, never gonna do that mistake again. @NimmaShivanna (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Thanks a lot Shivanna for this beautiful review. India is crazy and loving everything about #Dhurandhar2 #DhurandharTheRevenge (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

While Aditya Dhar had replied and thanked Rajinikanth, the filmmaker has not yet thanked Shivanna.

Shiva Rajkumar Upcoming Movies

Shivanna has many interesting films lined up. He will be seen in Peddi, Jailer 2, Uttarakaanda, Dad, Gummadi Narsaiah, Bail, and 666 Operation Dream Theatre lined up.