'Love, Loyalty & Time': Urmila Matondkar's Cryptic Post Grabs Attention As Ex-Husband Mohsin Akhtar Shares His Second Marriage Reception Pics

Urmila Matondkar's Cryptic Post Grabs Attention As Ex-Husband Mohsin Akhtar Shares His Second Marriage Reception Pics |

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar's second marriage reception pictures are currently doing the rounds on the internet. Amid the buzz surrounding his wedding, Urmila's social media post about love and loyalty has also caught netizens' attention. Hours before Mohsin shared pictures from his reception, Urmila had shared a cryptic post on her social media.

The actress re-shared a post that read, "I like expensive things like love, loyalty & time." However, the post was shared before Mohsin posted the Reception pictures with wife Nidhaa Bhatt, and there is no confirmation that it was related to her former husband or his wedding.

Mohsin later posted a series of pictures from his Reception day. Alongside the photos, he penned, "You didn’t just become my wife. You became my home, my peace, and my favorite part of every day. I’m grateful to Allah for bringing you into my life, and I promise to cherish you, stand by you, and love you through every chapter of our journey."

Celebrating their new beginning, Mohsin added, "Here’s to us, to forever, and to the beautiful life we’re about to build together." He ended his heartfelt caption with, "Thank you for being mine, my love. Forever grateful for you."

For the unversed, Mohsin and Nidhaa got married in June 2026. Mohsin announced the wedding on June 14 by sharing pictures from the celebrations and writing, "Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah’s script is always better."

Urmila Matondkar married Kashmiri model and businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir, who is younger than her, on March 3, 2016, in a private ceremony.



Urmila Matondkar did not convert her religion forbrotherhood.



If there is so much brotherhood, why is the child Mu$lim? pic.twitter.com/wsbXWyFdfb — Trishul Warrior (@Trishulwarrior) June 22, 2026

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir got married on February 4, 2016, in an intimate ceremony at the actress' Mumbai residence. According to The Indian Express, the couple reportedly hit a rough patch after eight years of marriage, with Urmila initiating legal separation in Bandra, Mumbai. Hindustan Times reported in September 2024 that Urmila had filed for divorce around four months earlier, with a source stating that the separation was not on mutual terms, while the reason for their split remained undisclosed.