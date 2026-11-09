Love Is Blind Season 11 Reunion: Are Jax Guelli & Scott 'Stew' Stewart Secretly Dating Each Other? Here's What They Revealed

Love Is Blind Season 11 Reunion: Are Jax Guelli & Stew Stewart Secretly Dating Each Other? Here's What They Revealed |

The reunion episode of Love Is Blind Season 11 is now streaming, and one relationship status has left viewers speculating. Scott "Stew" Stewart and Jax Guelli sparked rumours of a possible romance after fans noticed their apparent chemistry during the episode. Viewers also pointed out that Jax was still wearing his engagement ring, further fuelling speculation that there could be more to their equation than they were letting on.

After watching the reunion, fans took to social media to share their theories, with many convinced that something was still brewing between the two. One user tweeted, "And Jax and Stew? Those two are not fooling anybody. There's clearly still something there, and I refuse to believe we're supposed to watch all that chemistry and pretend they're just neighbours." Another user took to the Reddit thread to question, "Is anyone else getting the vibe that these two are secretly together? Perhaps navigating their relationship and choosing to keep it off camera." A keen viewers commented, "They were both on AD's podcast recently (same episode but not at the same time) and it was... interesting. I can't figure what, if anything, is going on with them. It definitely sounded like they see each other more than they were letting on during the reunion."

And Jax and Stew? Those two are not fooling anybody. There's clearly still something there, and I refuse to believe we're supposed to watch all that chemistry and pretend they're just neighbours. 😭😭 #LoveisBlind — Pinky (@Pinkdoll_love) November 9, 2026

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Despite the speculation, Jax and Stew clarified in an interview with TV Insider that they are not romantically involved and are currently living their lives separately. Jax explained that they never got the opportunity to explore a relationship after the show, saying, "I think we missed that time slot to get in the groove of giving it a real shot. So we never really did, and yeah, we just went back to our lives."

Stew, meanwhile, revealed that they have been bumping into each other more frequently ever since she became his neighbour. However, the possibility of a romance in the future has not been ruled out. Jax admitted that they want to let things settle before deciding what lies ahead, adding, "I think we’re waiting for all of this madness to settle a little bit because we’re still really in the thick of it. But both of us aren’t writing off anything. We’re both, I think, excited for this to move on to the next chapter, whether that be as friends or as more than that."