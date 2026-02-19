Love Is Blind Season 10 Finale: Which Couples Said Yes & Who Walked Away At The Altar?

Love Is Blind Season 10 Finale |

The finale of Love Is Blind Season 10 is just around the corner, set to air on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Ahead of the episode, fans are buzzing with speculation about which couples managed to tie the knot and which didn't. With seven couples featured this season, here's a look at their reported relationship statuses:

Love Is Blind Season 10 Finale: Who Got Married & Who Did Not?

Chris & Jessica

As per Reality Steve's report, Chris and Jessica broke up before the wedding day. Therefore, the couple did not reportedly say 'I do' on the D-day.

Alex & Ashley

Alex & Ashley are also "not married."

Devo & Brittany

Devo & Brittany broke up before the wedding day. As per the reports, they did not happen to walk down the altar together.

Mike & Emma

Mike & Emma had strong connection inside the pods. The only difference they had was over the topic of kids. The couple reportedly did not say 'I do' to each other at the altar.

Connor & Bri

Fans spotted Bri using the past tense when talking about Connor in the trailer of the upcoming episodes. Moreover, Reality Steve reports that the couple did not get married at the altar.

Jordan & Amber

Jordan & Amber reportedly said yes to each other at the altar. However, the reports suggest that they have separated ways ever since then. The real reason behind their fall out will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

Chris & Vic

The only couple who got married and reportedly stayed together was Chris & Vic. The two even went on a solo romantic getaway to Malibu. Let us further wait for the Reunion episode to know whether the two are still together or not.

So far, nine episodes of Love Is Blind Season 10 have been released on Netflix. Episodes 10 and 11 are set to premiere on Wednesday, February 25, followed by the season finale on March 4, 2026.