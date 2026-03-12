Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion Explained: Which Couples Are Still Together? Divorce, Breakups, New Relationships & More

Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion Explained |

Love Is Blind Season 10 has officially come to an end with the release of its reunion episode. Two couples were seen saying "I do" at the altar. But did their marriages turn into a happily-ever-after? There were some breakups, a few "I don'ts," and even some new relationships. Let’s take a look at what exactly went down at the Love Is Blind Season 10 reunion.

Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion Explained

Are Amber Morrison & Jordan Faeth Still Together?

Amber and Jordan said "I do" at the altar. But only four months after their marriage, they realised that it was an "unhealthy relationship." The duo are currently in the process of getting a divorce. Nothing much seems to have changed in their lives, as both of them did not live together since marriage.

Are Vic & Christine Still Together?

Well, yes! Vic and Christine are happily together. The two talked about ditching the trip with their co-contestants to Mexico and instead going to Malibu.

Vic & Christine from Love Is Blind Season 10 |

Are Bri & Connor Still Together?

Bri and Connor made the decision to call off the wedding on the show. Not because they were not in love, but because they wanted to move ahead in life on their own timeline. Both are now living next door to each other in Columbus.

Bri & Connor from Love Is Blind Season 10 |

Jess Found Herself New Love

Chris apologised to Jess for not being fully ready for the commitment. Jess is now dating a fellow contestant named Haramol, who also happens to be a doctor.

Mike Is Dating Someone New

Mike and Emma seemed solid on Love Is Blind. Both decided to say no at the altar, but Emma followed her heart and said yes. This brought a change of heart in Mike, who felt that if her answer could change so easily, then what would happen in bigger situations in the future. They have now moved ahead separately in their lives. Mike revealed at the reunion that he has been dating someone new for seven months now, while Emma went to therapy after the show.

All the episodes of Love Is Blind Season 10 are available to stream on Netflix.