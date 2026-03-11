Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion On Netflix: Are Christine Hamilton & Victor 'Vic' St. John Still Together?

Are Vic & Christine Still Together |

With the release of the Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion episode just around the corner, fans are eager to find out what happened to the couples after the finale. By the end of Season 10, viewers saw two couples say “I do” at the altar, one of them being Christine Hamilton and Victor “Vic” St. John. Before the pair reveal the current status of their relationship during the reunion, let’s take a look at whether they are still together in real life.

Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion: Are Vic & Chris Still Together?

According to Reality Steve's spoilers, Vic and Christine are still married. Since their honeymoon was cut short, they are reportedly being offered a sponsored honeymoon in the reunion episode. However, fans noticed that the couple does not follow each other on Instagram, which may be due to Netflix's rules. Still, one fan spotted a wedding ring on Christine's finger in the reunion episode and commented, "Look at her story. She posted pics of the reunion, and she was wearing a wedding ring."

We will have to wait for the official release of the reunion episode to know the confirmed relationship status of Vic and Christine.

Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion Release Date & Time

Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion will be released on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT. In India, it will be available on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 6:30 AM IST. The reunion episode will stream exclusively on Netflix.

What Will Happen In Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion?

The Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion episode brings all the cast members back together to revisit the drama and unresolved questions from the season. In a recently shared sneak peek, there’s a tense moment involving Connor Spies reacting calmly to Chris Fusco’s comments about Brianna McNees, suggesting unresolved conflict between them. Fans can expect emotional confrontations, updates on the couples’ real‑world relationships after filming, and clarity on whether engagements and marriages have lasted.