Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion Release Time In India: Here's Which Couples Are Still Together From Netflix Dating Show

Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion Release Time |

Love Is Blind Season 10 finale saw five couples standing at the altar, but only two tied the knot, while three chose to say “I don’t.” With Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion around the corner, fans are eager to learn the current status of the married couples and what happened to those who left the show unmarried. So, when will the Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion release in India?

Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion Release Date

The Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion episode will be released on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. In India, it will be available on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Where To Watch Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion?

The Reunion episode will be exclusively available to stream on Netflix. You can watch it only if you have a subscription plan.

Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion Release Time On Netflix In India

The episode will release on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT. In India, it will be available on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 6:30 am IST.

What Will Happen In Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion?

Netflix has released a sneak peek of the Reunion, showing Conor Spies reacting to Chris Fusco’s confession about Brianna McNees. Chris says, "Dude, Bri is so hot." Instead of getting furious, Conor remains calm and replies, "I don't care." Speculations suggest that Conor and Bri are still together.

Are Vic & Christine Still Married?

According to reports, Dr. Victor "Vic" St. John was spotted wearing a wedding ring in his now-deleted posts, leading many to believe that Vic and Christine Hamilton may still be together.

Jessica Barrett Is Dating

As per Reality Receipts, Jessica Barrett is dating a Love Is Blind cast member. She might reveal more about him in the Reunion episode.

Mike Gibney To Announce New Girlfriend

In the Reunion, Mike Gibney will also be seen announcing his new relationship.

Devonta Anderson Might Have A Child On The Way

Devonta Anderson’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor, revealed to Reality Receipts that he is allegedly engaged and has a baby on the way.

Fans will have to wait for the release of the Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion to see if all these rumors are true.