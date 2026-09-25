Love And War: Alia Bhatt Turns Up The Glam As Retro Cabaret Dancer In FIRST Look After Ranbir Kapoor's Bloodied Avatar

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Alia Bhatt’s first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Love & War was finally unveiled, a day after Ranbir Kapoor’s bruised and bloodied first look from the film was revealed. The official Instagram handle of Bhansali Productions unveiled Alia’s first-look poster on Friday, September 25.

Alia Bhatt’s First Look From Love & War Unveiled

The caption read, “Aag bhi, dilon ki jaan bhi! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027.”

Alia’s look sees her channeling old-school glamour as a retro cabaret dancer. She dazzles in an eye-catching red sequin co-ord set, paired with a dramatic feather accessory adorning her hair, perfectly capturing the film’s glamorous aesthetic.

Alia also shared another glimpse of her look from Love And War on her social media. Sharing the picture, the actress credited filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for creating her character’s look.

She wrote, "Crafted by the one and only Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Love & War 21.01.2027."

Ranbir Kapoor's Love And War Look

In Ranbir's first look, he can be seen in a distinctly vintage avatar, seated behind the wheel of a striking turquoise convertible. Sporting slicked-back hair, dark glasses and a classic white T-shirt, the actor exudes a retro charm that appears to complement the film’s period setting. Ranbir’s character is shown visibly bruised and bloodied, with his injured left arm resting outside the car.

Love And War marks Ranbir and Alia's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, following their respective associations with the filmmaker in Saawariya and Gangubai Kathiawadi. For Vicky, the film marks his first collaboration with Bhansali.

Ranbir and Alia reunite after Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, while Alia and Vicky share the screen again after Raazi. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Vicky reunite after their memorable collaboration in Sanju.

Love And War is slated for a theatrical release on January 21, 2027. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.