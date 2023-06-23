‘Lord Ram’ Arun Govil Recalls When A Woman Placed Her Dying Child At His Feet On Ramayan Set |

Lord Ram is a revered figure in Indian mythology, and the portrayal of this revered figure has left an indelible impression on audiences. Though it's not an easy job to gain the audience's trust as on-screen Ram, only a few actors have succeeded in doing so. Arun Govil gained immense popularity for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the television series Ramayan in 1987.

Arun effectively brought out the virtues and values associated with Lord Ram, capturing the essence of the character's righteousness, compassion, and leadership. Even after decades since its original airing, his portrayal continues to be remembered and revered as it remains etched in the collective memory of the Indian audience.

In a recent interview, Arun recalled how a woman came on his set while shooting for Ramayan and pleaded with him to save her dying child.

He said, “I remember one, during shooting, I had done hair and makeup but was sitting in a T-shirt and shorts. A woman came to the set, asking to see Lord Rama. She was very flustered, she was crying. The crew pointed in my direction. She had a small child with her in her arms, and she approached me and put the child at my feet. Through tears, she said that the child was about to die, and pleaded with me to ‘save’ him. I told her to take the child to the hospital, but I don’t know what came over me that day, so I also prayed for the child’s recovery. She took my hand and placed it on the child’s head. I again asked her to take the boy to a doctor."

"Three days later, the same child who was about to die, was walking next to her, holding her hand. I had nothing to do with this, but it was all because of the faith that the woman had in Lord Rama, and the faith that I had in Lord Rama. This is our faith, this is our devotion. When people make a film on religion, this is the kind of faith they need to have in god and his devotees,” added Arun.

Arun Govil’s statement comes at a time when the Om Raut directorial Adipurush, a retelling of Ramayana is getting bashed for its dialogues, poor VFX, and hurting religious sentiments.

