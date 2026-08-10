Lopamudra Raut’s ₹1 Crore Home Burglary Cracked: Bihar 'Habitual Offender' Held, Gold Bar & ₹76 Lakh Loot Recovered | Photo Via Instagram

Mumbai: Nearly a month after more than Rs1 crore worth of valuables were stolen from the Santacruz residence of actress Lopamudra Raut, the police have arrested a 26-year-old alleged habitual offender from Bihar.

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Stolen property worth ₹76.39 lakh has been recovered from Chandan Mukhiya, a resident of Darbhanga, said the police, alleging that he used to work as a cook at different places and has several similar cases registered against him at various police stations in Mumbai. His fugitive uncle is also under the lens for allegedly helping him. Notably, the police have frozen ₹46.39 lakh transferred by Mukhiya to a Bihar trader for a land purchase. The money is being eyed as proceeds of crime.

The recovered items include a Rolex watch worth ₹5 lakh and a 200-gram gold bar valued at ₹25 lakh. The police claimed to have found that Mukhiya bought a 2,722-sq-ft plot in his village in his sister’s name after selling some of the stolen gold. Police said Mukhiya had recced the actress’ residence for four to five days, adding that he allegedly targeted locked flats.

Raut, who is the Bigg Boss 10 second runner-up, reported the theft on July 27 when she returned from Nagpur and was unable to open her fifthfloor flat on Juhu Tara Road. It was later found that the burglary had taken place on July 14. According to the police, Mukhiya allegedly used a bamboo stick to reach the balcony. “He stole gold and diamond jewellery, a Rolex watch, ₹54.6 lakh cash and foreign currency,” a cop said.

Police suspect that he handed over some of the stolen booty to his uncle, Lalu, 45, who introduced him to Kailash Sah, a hardware businessman from Bihar. Since Sah had deposited the cash received from the accused following the property deal, the amount has been frozen,” the officer added. Sah claimed he was unaware of the crime; however, the Santacruz police have asked him to appear before them.

Mukhiya was traced to Darbhanga with the help of technical surveillance. He has been brought to Mumbai and remanded in police custody until August 13.