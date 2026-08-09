Father-Son Attacked With Sharp Weapon In Broad Daylight In Nalasopara; CCTV Captures Shocking Incident |

Nalasopara: A father and his son were allegedly attacked with a sharp koyta (sickle-like weapon) by two men in broad daylight on a busy road in the Shriramnagar area of Nalasopara East on Sunday afternoon.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, creating an atmosphere of fear and panic among residents in the area.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place at around 1:30 pm on Sunday. The father and son had reportedly gone to question the accused over alleged harassment of girls in and around a madrasa in the area. During the confrontation, the two accused allegedly attacked them with koytas.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Two 17-Year-Old Trekkers Rescued After Losing Way Near Machi Prabalgad In Panvel

The injured father and son have been identified as Sheru Khan and Atik Khan. They were immediately rushed to ICS Hospital in Nalasopara for treatment. While Atik Khan's condition is reported to be critical, his father's condition is said to be stable.

Following the attack, the two accused, identified as Ajju and Azim, allegedly fled the scene. Both accused are reportedly residents of the same area.

The broad-daylight attack has sparked fear among local residents. Pelhar Police are searching for the accused and conducting further investigation into the incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/