Two 17-Year-Old Trekkers Rescued After Losing Way Near Machi Prabalgad In Panvel |

Navi Mumbai: Two 17-year-old tourists who lost their way while trekking towards Machi Prabalgad were rescued safely on Saturday following a coordinated operation by the Panvel Taluka police, local villagers and volunteers from Nature Friends-Panvel and HELP Foundation.

Teenagers Alert Authorities Through 112 Helpline

The two teenagers, Gauri Ganesh Chandanshive (17), a resident of, Mira Road, Thane, and Utkarsh Bipin Singh (17), a resident of Aryan City, Kalyan Road, Thane, had set out towards Machi Prabalgad when they lost their way and became stranded in the hilly terrain. They contacted the authorities for assistance, following which information was conveyed through the 112 emergency helpline.

Beat marshals from Panvel Taluka police station, police constables Amar Bhalsingh and Pradeep Popate, immediately launched efforts to trace the teenagers. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Ghadge, Police Sub-Inspectors Abhijit Vharamble and Vasekar coordinated the rescue operation.

Villagers’ Local Knowledge Helped Rescue Mission

Local residents Navnath Pardhi and Harishchandra Pardhi from Machi Prabalgad village, along with police personnel and volunteers from Nature Friends-Panvel and HELP Foundation, joined the search operation. The local villagers' familiarity with the mountain trails and terrain helped the rescue team identify the likely route and locate the stranded teenagers. Both were subsequently brought down safely.

The teenagers were later handed over to their relative, Pratiksha Satish Chandanshive.

Experts Warn Against Unplanned Monsoon Treks

Gurunath Sathelkar, founder of HELP Foundation, said that inexperienced tourists need to understand the risks involved in trekking through the Sahyadri, particularly during the monsoon.

“Many youngsters are attracted to trekking destinations after watching reels and videos on social media. But the Sahyadri terrain cannot be understood merely by watching videos. During the monsoon, fog, slippery trails, steep slopes and sudden changes in weather can make even a familiar route dangerous. Trekkers, especially those visiting for the first time, should take guidance from local villagers or experienced trekkers instead of venturing into unknown trails on their own,” Sathelkar said.

He added that losing one's way in the hills can quickly turn a recreational outing into a dangerous situation, particularly when mobile connectivity is unavailable or darkness sets in.

“Adventure is welcome, but it should never become reckless. The mountain is not something to be conquered; it has to be understood and respected. People should check the weather, carry essential safety equipment, inform their families about their route and seek local guidance before beginning a trek,” Sathelkar said.

The prompt response of the police, local residents and volunteers helped ensure that the two teenagers were brought to safety.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in