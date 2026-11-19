Was Keerthy Suresh Uncomfortable As Mysskin Touched Her? | X (Twitter)

Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in Sathyavan Savithiri, which is slated to release on November 20, 2026. The film also stars Mysskin in the lead role, and on Wednesday, a press conference for the movie was organised in Chennai. A video from the event has gone viral on social media, in which, while praising Keerthy, Mysskin touched her near her lap, and netizens feel that the actress was uncomfortable with it.

A netizen shared the video and questioned why the actress felt uncomfortable. The X user tweeted, "Why is she so uncomfortable when there was a man who only touched her a little, but in movie scenes where everything happens, why does she get so uncomfortable here? Just look at her face so weird (sic)."

Why is she so uncomfortable when there was a man who only touched her a little, but in movie scenes where everything happens, why does she get so uncomfortable here? Just look at her face so weird. https://t.co/p0fgl1ENKu — Kartik🤠 (@patel41176) November 19, 2026

Netizens react to Keerthy Suresh viral video

Reacting to the video, many netizens defended Keerthy and wrote, "In movies, touching in a scene is professional, here it seems sexual harassment (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "This is real and that is acting and she has Every right to do so as she would have knowed his intentions whatever it may be and felt uncomfortable (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "CONSENT. It's that simple. A movie scene is acted with agreement. Real-life physical contact requires consent. Imagine it's your own wife or daughter. You will get the answer (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Neither Keerthy nor Mysskin has reacted to the viral video.

Sathyavan Savithiri release date

Sathyavan Savithiri was slated to release in July this year, but it was postponed to November 20, 2026. It is a Tamil film and will clash at the box office with the Dhanush and Sai Pallavi starrer OM.

So, let's wait and watch which movie will perform better at the box office.

Read Also Keerthy Suresh Stuns In An Opulent Mohit Rai Embellished Jumpsuit And Cascading Pearl-Fringe Cape

Keerthy Suresh upcoming movies

Apart from Sathyavan Savithiri, Keerthy has films like Kannivedi, Thottam, Rowdy Janardhana, Raftaar, and January 12 Vidudala lined up.

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