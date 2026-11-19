Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte were seen together in Netflix's series Akka. During the promotions of the show, Radhika, in an interview, opened up about a Telugu film that she did in which she gets married to her mama (maternal uncle). The actress stated that she hated everything about the movie. During the interview, Keerthy had mentioned that it is a thing in Tamil and Telugu culture where girls get married to their maternal uncles. Recently, at the press conference of her upcoming film Sathyavan Savithiri, Keerthy reacted to Radhika's statement.

Keerthy Suresh responds to Radhika's remarks

When a journalist told her that, as a representative of South Indian cinema, they expected her to step in and explain the situation, Keerthy said, "Which is why I explained. She started, right?" The actress further said, "Honestly, first I didn't even understand what she was saying. Then I understood that she is talking about the culture."

#KeerthySuresh's Response to #RadhikaApte's speech regarding asking to marrying your own Uncle !! #SathyavanSavithiri https://t.co/v1vDnGs4so — VCD (@VCDtweets) November 19, 2026

When the journalist further told her that she maybe said that it is culture in Tamil and Telugu, and not Malayalam, Keerthy corrected him and said, "That culture is not there in Kerala. So, with all due respect, I will never let down our culture sir." The actress clarified that she said those things as information.

Radhika Apte trolled

While during the interview, Radhika didn't mention the film's name or name the actor, netizens guessed that she was talking about the film Legend, which she did in 2014. She was paired opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in the movie.

"I am absolutely grateful to be a part of this film." - @radhika_apte about #Legend (2014), the first ever Blockbuster in her career. Whenever people change colours, History will be right around the corner to slap it in their faces... https://t.co/8hCQkPqpkJ — Balayya Trends (@NBKTrends) November 3, 2026

NBK fans were very upset with Radhika's statement, and they also shared an old interview of hers on social media, in which she stated that she is grateful to be a part of Legend.

Radhika has not yet reacted to the whole controversy.

Sathyavan Savithiri release date

Sathyavan Savithiri, which also stars Mysskin in the lead role, is slated to release on November 20, 2026.

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