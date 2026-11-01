Keerthy Suresh Stuns In An Opulent Mohit Rai Embellished Jumpsuit And Cascading Pearl-Fringe Cape

By: Rutunjay D | November 01, 2026
Keerthy Suresh delivered a showstopping fashion moment styled by Mohit Rai for the announcement of her Netflix series Akka.
She wore an ornate Tarun Tahiliani creation that seamlessly fuses modern tailoring with traditional Indian textile artistry.
The hero piece is a floor-length jumpsuit featuring a plunging V-neckline and a wide, cinched waistband that beautifully defines her silhouette.
Tailored with wide-leg, flared trousers, the jumpsuit is crafted from a rich metallic-brocade fabric adorned with intricate multi-hued geometric prints.
Layered over the jumpsuit is a matching cropped jacket boasting structured short sleeves and short hemlines.
The jacket is intricately embellished along the hem and sleeve edges with cascading pearl and crystal fringe detailing that adds rhythmic movement under the lights.
Her dark tresses were styled in a romantic half-up, half-down look with textured, cascading beach waves and soft face-framing strands pinned back gracefully.