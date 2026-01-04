'Looks Cheap, Really Bad': Ektaa Kapoor's AI Tribute In Naagin 7 To Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash & Other Maha Naagins Makes Netizens Cringe– VIDEO

Naagin 7 | Photo Via Instagram

The seventh season of Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin premiered on December 27 and stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Alice Kaushik, Karan Kundrra, Eisha Singh and Namit Paul, among others. While the show initially seemed to impress viewers, the third episode left many fans disappointed, and even cringing.

Ektaa Kapoor's AI Tribute To Maha Naagins In Naagin 7

The episode featured Ektaa's AI-generated tribute to the franchise's six Maha Naagins, Mouni Roy, Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma and Tejasswi Prakash, during Priyanka's character's first transformation into a Naagin. However, the tribute failed to resonate with the audience and drew widespread criticism online.

However, the AI tribute appeared to rely too heavily on artificial intelligence, with viewers saying Ektaa could have simply brought the original leads together on the show instead of opting for an AI-generated sequence.

Check it out:

Netizens React

Soon after the clip went viral on Reddit, netizens criticised the makers and slammed Ektaa. A user said, "Gross to say the least. Audience must speak up this AI bull crap is off putting , just feels like one of those YouTube AI channels. Real human content . Period."

While another said, "I'm sorry, it was really bad as f*ck." A third user added, "This is so cringe. Ewwww."

"Wtf, they're using AI in every second clip… are they short on budget for VFX? If not, better than previous seasons, then do the green screen editing only. No need for this pathetic AIfication," read another comment.

One user wrote, "Reminds me of the YRF spyverse." While another added, "This looks like some cheap ai videos, the fact that I've seen more realistic ai videos than this lol."

"Bhai, itna paisa hai toh 1 episode ke liye sabko bulawa leti," added another.

About Naagin Franchise

The first season of Naagin premiered in 2015 and starred Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. The second season, which aired in 2016, featured Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran.

The third season aired in 2018 and starred Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri and Anita Hassanandani.

The fourth season, titled Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, aired in 2019 and starred Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani and Rashami Desai.

The fifth season aired in 2020 and featured Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in lead roles. The sixth season premiered in 2022 and starred Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shrey Mittal and Vatsal Sheth in lead roles.