Lonely Planet OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth's Film Online

Lonely Planet OTT Release Date | A screengrab from the trailer

Lonely Planet is a romantic film starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Lonely Planet?

The upcoming film is set to premiere on October 11, 2024 and audiences can watch it on Netflix. Laura Dern shared the trailer of the film on her Instagram account and wrote, "Sometimes you have to get lost to be found. Watch LONELY PLANET on October 11, only on Netflix. @netflix @netflixfilm @liamhemsworth."

Plot

The plot centres around a reclusive novelist named Katherine, who attends a prestigious writing retreat in Morocco to overcome writer's block. She hopes the peaceful environment will inspire her, but her plans for solitude get interrupted when she meets a young man named Owen, a charming young man, and quickly finds herself falling in love with him. However, her life turns upside down when she discovers that Owen already has a girlfriend. By learning the reality, Katherine embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Lonely Planet

The cast of the film includes Laura Dern as Katherine Loewe, Liam Hemsworth as Owen Brophy, Younes Boucif as Rafih Abdo, Diana Silvers as Lily Kemp, Adriano Giannini as Ugo Jaconelli and Rachida Brakni as Fatema Benzakour, among others.

The film is written and directed by Susannah Grant. It is produced by Susannah Grant, Liza Chasin, and Sarah Timberman under the banner of 3dot Productions. Pinar Toprak has composed the music and Netflix has distributed the film.