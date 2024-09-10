Lollapalooza India 2025: Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, Hanumankind & More, List Of Artists Who Will Perform In Mumbai

Lollapalooza India, the world's largest music festival, is back in Mumbai for its thrilling third edition. It is all set to take place on March 8th and 9th. The full line-up of the iconic music festival is now out; it will be headlined by Shawn Mendes, Green Day, and Hanumankind, among others.

The festival will also showcase artists like Talwiinder, Raftaar, Glass Animals, Dot., and Lisa Mishra, among others, at Mumbai's iconic Mahalakshmi Race Course.

Check out the full list:

This marks Shawn Mendes' first trip to India, where he will be performing in Mumbai. His hit songs include, Senorita, Treat You Better, In My Blood, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Lost In Japan, among others.

Green Day, one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, will be making its first-ever debut in India. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist and backing vocalist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tré Cool.

Meanwhile, the first edition of the festival saw notable names like Imagine Dragons, the band Cigarettes After Sex, AP Dhillon, Diplo, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler and The Wombats, among others, headlined the event.

According to the organisers, the festival has become a showcase for live music, featuring an array of global and local artists across genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM and techno.

"Attendees can expect over 20 hours of foot-tapping music across 4 captivating stages, with high-energy beats, awe-inspiring art installations, trendy merchandise to mark your memories and the unmissable Lolla Food Park set to evoke all your senses," said the organisers in an official statement.