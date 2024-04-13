'Log Kya Kahenge': Debina Bonnerjee Recalls Initial Thought After Getting Pregnant 3 Months After First Daughter's Birth

Debina Bonarjee is a doting mother to two beautiful girls, Lianna and Divisha. The actress, who gave birth to her younger daughter, 7 months after the birth of her first daughter Lianna, speaks about what was her first reaction on learning about her second pregnancy.

Read Also Hot Mama Debina Bonnerjee Walks The Ramp With Daughters Lyanna, Divisha

In a conversation with fellow new mother Rubina Dilaik for her show 'Kisi ne bataya nahi,' Debina opened up about her initial reaction upon learning that she was going to embrace motherhood just three months after the birth of her elder daughter and said, ''It was a mixed feeling. I was very scared thinking of what will people think and I was happy too, knowing that my body is fine and it has the capacity to do it again.'' Listening to this, Rubina goes ahead to call her a 'super woman.'

Further, when Rubina asked Debina about her first reaction on seeing both her daughters for the first time, the actress said, ''When I saw Lianna for the first time, I felt my heart is so full, it does not have any space.'' The actress then gets teary eyed as she speaks about her younger daughter Divisha and says, ''I will get emotional. When I saw Divisha, I felt that the heart has so much more space and a mother's heart does not know how to diffrentiate, it is full again and again for the both of them.''

For the unversed, Debina gave birth to her elder daughter Lianna on the 3rd of April, 2022 and her younger daughter Divisha on the 6th of November, 2022.