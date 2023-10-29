Hot Mama Debina Bonnerjee Walks The Ramp With Daughters Lyanna, Divisha

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023

Actress Debina Bonnerjee walked the ramp at a fashion show in Mumbai with her daughters on Sunday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

She walked for the label Barrooni by Shivanee Saraf

Debina was seen twinning with her daughters in a flowy yellow and red gown with a thigh-high slit

Debina welcomed her first child with Gurmeet Choudhary in April 2022 and in the November of the same year, they were blessed with their second daughter, Divisha

The mama was all smiles as she waved at the audience with her tiny tots

She was also seen sharing some cute moments with her daughters, and she now has memories to cherish forever

The girls were even seen wearing tiny matching shoes and hairbands with their outfits

Debina and her daughters got the loudest of cheers and applause as they sashayed down the ramp

