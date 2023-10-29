Hot Mama Debina Bonnerjee Walks The Ramp With Daughters Lyanna, Divisha

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023
Actress Debina Bonnerjee walked the ramp at a fashion show in Mumbai with her daughters on Sunday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
She walked for the label Barrooni by Shivanee Saraf
Debina was seen twinning with her daughters in a flowy yellow and red gown with a thigh-high slit
Debina welcomed her first child with Gurmeet Choudhary in April 2022 and in the November of the same year, they were blessed with their second daughter, Divisha
The mama was all smiles as she waved at the audience with her tiny tots
She was also seen sharing some cute moments with her daughters, and she now has memories to cherish forever
The girls were even seen wearing tiny matching shoes and hairbands with their outfits
Debina and her daughters got the loudest of cheers and applause as they sashayed down the ramp
