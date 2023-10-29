Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Head To Delhi For First Karwa Chauth

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023
On Sunday, lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at Mumbai airport by the paparazzi.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra jetted off to Delhi ahead of their first Karwa Chauth after marriage.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7, 2023, at Jaisalmer's grand Suryagarh Palace.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra twinned in white outfits as they walked hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra starred together in Shershaah, which received the prestigious Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards.
In September 2023, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra attended Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai.
On the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in Yodha and Indian Police Force. Kiara, on the other hand, has Game Changer and War 2.