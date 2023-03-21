Lock Upp fame Zeeshan Khan on Kangana Ranaut ranting on Twitter: ‘It’s all bull***t’

Zeeshan Khan and Kangana Ranaut | Photo File

Lock Upp 2 is coming soon, and the audiences are curious to know who will be locked in host Kangana Ranaut’s jail this time. Amid this, the former contestant from season 1 recently spoke about the show.

Zeeshan Khan, who appeared in the first part of this OTT reality show, was recently asked to share a piece of advice for the contestants who will be locked up in the next season.

To this, he said nobody should take the show’s so-called queen', Kangana Ranaut, seriously as she lacks the ‘understanding’ of this game reality show.

Here's what Zeeshan Khan said:

In an interview with News 18, he said, "My suggestion to the future contestants, whoever they may be, is that it’s a jail-themed show. Our so-called ‘queen', Kangana Ranaut, has zero knowledge of what happens inside and often makes biased decisions. You stay strong in your own situation and avoid taking her advice ever."

He further added, "No one should take her seriously. It’s not like I’m harsh towards her, and I am saying this with a calm mind. No bad intentions for her!"

On his fight with Payal Rohatgi

During the time inside the show, Zeeshan Khan engaged in an ugly argument with his co-contestant, Payal Rohatgi. At that time, she had called him a 'terrorist,' for which the actress was heavily criticized by social media users. Recalling the incident, Zeeshan said that Ranaut didn’t take a stand for him.

"Chetan Hansraj was ousted from the show for his casteist comment, and exactly four days after his elimination, Payal Rohatgi tagged me a terrorist for being a Muslim. You are against the word hurting that minority; I totally agree and support it. However, when religion is humiliated, how could she not take action? Is this her punishment? Instead, she said that we can do nothing and just revoke Payal’s captaincy."

The Lock Up star concluded, "If Kangana was unable to take a stand for me at that time, I don’t think all that ranting on Twitter and other social media makes any sense. It’s total bull***t."