'Little Verification...': Hansika Motwani's Ex-Sister-In-Law Muskaan Nancy James REACTS To Reports Of ₹2 Crore Defamation Suit

Muskaan Nancy James Reacts To Hansika Motwani Defamation Reports | Photo Via Instagram

TV actress Muskaan Nancy James had filed an FIR against her husband Prashant Motwani and his sister Hansika Motwani, alleging domestic violence, along with accusations against their mother Mona Motwani, at Amboli Police Station on December 18, 2024, under sections 498-A, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Recently, reports also claimed that Hansika Motwani approached a Mumbai court seeking Rs 2 crore in damages from Muskaan over alleged defamation.

Muskaan Nancy James Reacts To Hansika Motwani Defamation Reports

Amid the reports, Muskaan reacted and took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 11, humorously taking a dig at the claims, urging proper verification before spreading such news, and also denying receiving any such legal notice. She wrote, "Dearest paid PR team, a little verification before posting (and quietly deleting) would really help. Also... notice gaya hai kya? I understand, Mumbai traffic.. And who exactly is this 'secret informer'? kahan hai?? Traffic mein atak thoda sa facts bhi check kar lijiye... it helps. Anyway, loads of love."

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram

What Hansika Motwani Said

According to NDTV, Motwani alleged that Muskaan made the claims to avoid repaying an alleged Rs 27 lakh loan, stating the amount was borrowed during her marriage to Prashant Motwani and remains unpaid despite repeated requests.

Hansika also stated that she had limited involvement in her brother's marriage and was not living with the couple, adding that the relationship between Prashant and Muskaan deteriorated over time and she was largely unaware of their disputes, while the suit further describes James as a 'small-time television actor' who allegedly projected a lavish lifestyle online but failed to clear her dues.

Meanwhile, in her FIR, Muskaan stated that due to alleged domestic violence, she developed Bell’s Palsy, a condition that causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles on one side of the face.