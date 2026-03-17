Hansika Motwani Visits Golden Temple In Amritsar After Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya, Shares FIRST Emotional Post

Hansika Motwani visits Golden Temple after her divorce from Sohael | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya have officially ended their marriage, nearly three years after their lavish December 2022 wedding. A family court in Bandra, Mumbai, granted the divorce, confirmed by lawyer Adnan Shaikh. While Hansika is yet to comment, she shared her first social media post days after the news of their separation surfaced online publicly this week.

Hansika Motwani Visits Golden Temple After Her divorce

On Tuesday, March 17, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her visit to the Golden Temple, where she offered prayers following her divorce. She was also accompanied by her mother in the pictures. Motwani was seen with folded hands and sitting peacefully at the shrine, dressed in a pink ethnic suit.

Sharing the photos, Hansika wrote, "Held by Him, always. Waheguru di meher naal."

Check it out:

Rumours about trouble in their marriage had been circulating since last year after she deleted photos and videos with Sohael from her official Instagram account.

Her profile, once filled with loved-up moments with her husband, now features only her solo pictures and brand promotions. The actress chose not to comment publicly on the speculation at the time.

No Alimony Taken By Hansika Motwani

According to reports, the couple filed for divorce through a mutual consent petition. Hansika reportedly decided not to seek any streedhan or alimony as part of the settlement. Reportedly, during the legal proceedings, the actress was represented by advocate Adnan Shaikh.

Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya Living Separately Since 2024

As per Shaikh, the couple stayed together for only a short period after their wedding before realising that differences were affecting their relationship. Over time, variations in their temperaments, viewpoints and lifestyles reportedly led to frequent disagreements.

Hansika and Sohael parted ways amicably and have been living separately since July 2, 2024.