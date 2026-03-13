'Sab Samay Ka Khel Hai': Hansika Motwani's Ex-Sister-In-Law Nancy James Takes Subtle Dig At Her After Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya have officially ended their marriage after tying the knot in 2022. The couple was granted a divorce by a family court in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb, with lawyer Adnan Shaikh confirming the development. Amid this, Hansika’s ex-sister-in-law and TV actress Muskan Nancy James indirectly reacted to the divorce, taking a dig and stating that she should not be associated with "someone's absolutely fake world".

Nancy James's Dig At Hansika Motwani After Divorce

On Friday, March 13, Nancy took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Requesting a few social media platforms to please keep me away from someone else's life. You have always been supportive and understanding, and I truly appreciate that. Kindly don't associate me with someone's absolutely fake world. I don't have Paid PR-let time reveal the truth. 'Sab Samay ka khel Hai.' Peace, Love & Karma."

Domestic Abuse Charges Against Hansika & Prashant

In 2025, Hansika, along with her brother Prashant Motwani, faced legal issues after Prashant's estranged wife Nancy , accused him of domestic violence and filed an FIR against him, their mother Mona Motwani, and Hansika at Amboli Police Station on December 18, 2024, under sections 498-A, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In her FIR, Muskan shared that due to domestic violence, she developed Bell’s Palsy. This condition causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles on one side of the face.

Muskan and Prashant tied the knot in 2020 but separated in 2022. The couple have been living separately for more than two years now.

Meanwhile, Hansika also deleted photos and videos with Sohael, including their wedding photos and wedding video. Her Instagram, once filled with loved-up moments with her husband, now features only her individual pictures and brand promotions.

Hansika and Sohael tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in December 2022 after dating for several years. Just months after their wedding, they launched a reality show titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in February 2023.

The series showcased their wedding preparations, extravagant celebrations, behind-the-scenes drama, and gave fans an intimate look into their journey as a couple.