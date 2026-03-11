Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya Granted Divorce By Mumbai Court 3.5 Years After Marriage; Actress Didn't Seek Alimony: Report

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya | Instagram

Actress Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya have officially ended their marriage. The Bandra family court in Mumbai granted the couple a divorce, bringing their relationship to a close more than two years after their wedding.

Hansika and Sohael had tied the knot in December 2022 in a grand ceremony. However, rumours about trouble in their marriage had been circulating since last year. The Koi Mil Gaya actress fuelled the rumours after she deleted photos and videos with Sohael from her official Instagram account. The actress had chosen not to comment publicly on the speculation at the time.

According to reports, the couple filed for divorce through a mutual consent petition. Hansika reportedly decided not to seek any streedhan or alimony as part of the settlement. Reportedly, during the legal proceedings, the actress was represented by advocate Adnan Shaikh.

As per Shaikh, the couple stayed together for only a short period after their wedding before realising that differences were affecting their relationship. Over time, variations in their temperaments, viewpoints and lifestyles reportedly led to frequent disagreements.

The petition submitted before the court stated that even small issues would often turn into arguments, making it increasingly difficult for them to continue living together under the same roof. Eventually, both came to the conclusion that separating would be the best solution.

The plea also mentioned that family members and close friends had made several attempts to reconcile the couple and encouraged them to work through their issues. Despite these efforts, the relationship could not be repaired.

Hansika and Sohael eventually decided to part ways amicably and have been living separately since July 2, 2024. The two later held discussions and agreed to proceed with a mutual divorce.

They also submitted affidavits confirming that neither party would make any financial or legal claims against the other. The couple did not have any children during their marriage.