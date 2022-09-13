'Little Things' duo Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal to be back with new audio season

Over the years, Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar’s characters have captivated the hearts of many with their relatable banter and tender moments in 'Little Things'. But the most beautiful love stories are defined by their beginnings, the little moments of serendipity that make two strangers suddenly feel they were made for each other.

Dhruv and Kavya are #couplegoals. But how did they find each other? How did they fall in love? From their first accidental movie date, to planning bhaji outings, to planning their life together; experience the sweet little things that made an awkward, sensitive guy and a girl-next-door fall in love in the upcoming audio show titled 'Little Things: Jab Dhruv Met Kavya'.

The new season will see them reprising their roles as the adorable jodi of ‘Momo’ and ‘Biryani Monster’ and take fans through their heartwarming journey of meeting, falling in love, their ups and downs and everything in between in this 20-episode audio series.

Speaking about the launch of this new show, Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country GM, Audible India, said, “Little Things is a cult show and we are so excited about giving their fans a “new home” to visit their favourite couple, here on Audible. This season is a 20 episode “So how did you two meet?” origin story about this beloved duo and we know fans are really going to enjoy listening to it!”

Commenting on the launch, Vidyuth Bhandary, Studio Head, Dice Media said, “Little Things has been an audience favourite since its very first season on Dice Media’s YouTube channel, leading to its OTT release for all upcoming seasons. Whereas, Dhruv & Kavya have grown to be adored for their chemistry and #couplegoals, building a strong affinity amongst audiences. The relatable nature of the series and recognition for its characters, makes the show adaptable for newer formats and platforms, that audiences would yearn to indulge in."

“I am so excited that we can bring back the magic of Dhruv and Kavya for the fans, with this incredibly special origin story; In equal parts sweet, nostalgic and so much fun, they’ll find themselves listening to it with a goofy smile on their face," shares actor and writer Dhruv Sehgal.

Echoing her sentiments about the new show, actress Mithila Palkar says, “I am excited about the launch of this show because I finally have an answer for the millions of fans who keep asking me when do they get to meet Dhruv and Kavya again! This is a really sweet special story about how Dhruv and Kavya met, and I know fans are going to enjoy listening to it.”

Produced by Dice Media, this slice-of-life fan favourite series premiered in 2016 and has been one of its most celebrated web-series over the years. The audio show will now be available on the service September 13 onwards.