Likee collaborates with VYRL Originals to promote 'Intezaar'

Speaking about the collaboration, Shantanu S Gangane, Vice President, Universal Music India & South Asia, shares, "We are glad to associate with Likee to promote our new song Intezaar. They have been extremely supportive in popularizing the track on Likee and the initial results are very encouraging. With this continued streak, I am sure the track will gain further popularity in the increasing user base of the platform."

This collaboration further substantiates Likee's commitment to providing valuable and entertaining content as per the taste of Indian youth. Likee's growing popularity is also drawing the focus of many brands and celebrities in India to promote themselves among millennial in the most effective way.

Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. In 2019, Likee had also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign. The campaign saw more than 1 lac Indians participating in celebrating India's 73rd Independence Day. In the recent App Annie’s year-end report on app trends for 2019, Likee has emerged as No 1 in the breakout category and is also the 7th most downloaded app in 2019.

