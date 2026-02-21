'Like Lord Krishna, I Have To Fight...': Vikram Bhatt On Spending More Than 2 Months In Jail

Vikram Bhatt Gets Bail | Instagram

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari, were arrested in December in a cheating case. On February 19, 2026, the Supreme Court granted them bail, and on Friday, the filmmaker came out of jail. After coming out of jail, he spoke to the journalists and stated that just like Lord Krishna, he will now have to fight a new battle.

According to Hindustan Times, the filmmaker said, “I have spent two and a half months in jail. I was not only hopeful, but also completely confident that the law and order here, the truth will definitely come out. I made a friend in jail, who told me about the nature of the soil of Mewar. He told me that truth may be troubled in the soil of Mewar, but it cannot be defeated. I am leaving from here after applying the tilak of the same soil of Mewar, truth will always remain victorious here.”

Vikram Bhatt Says He Is A Devotee Of Lord Krishna

Further, when Vikram was asked about his days in jail, he stated that he is a devotee of Lord Krishna, and now, he has to start a new battle just like him. He said, “This is the paanchva dhaam (fifth abode). I am a devotee of Lord Krishna. I lived in the very place where Lord Krishna was born. Understand that I am coming out twice as good as I was before. Like Lord Krishna, I have to fight a new battle. I don't want to say much about law and order. I have complete faith in this country's legal system. Whatever justice is done will be in everyone's interest.”

Read Also Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Vikram Bhatt And His Wife Shwetambari Bhatt In Fraud Case

Vikram Bhatt Case

Dr. Ajay Murdia claimed that he had invested Rs. 30 crore into making a biopic about his late wife. But the money was siphoned off by showing fake bills and receipts.

Vikram had directed a film titled Tumko Meri Kasam, which was released last year. It starred Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma, and Esha Deol in lead roles, and it failed to make a mark at the box office.