Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Vikram Bhatt And His Wife Shwetambari Bhatt In Fraud Case

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt were arrested on December 7, 2025 after Dr. Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF, filed an FIR against them in Udaipur, alleging that the couple cheated him of Rs. 30 crore. After being in jail for more than two months, Vikram and Shwetambari have now finally got an interim bail.
On Friday, the Supreme Court granted them an interim bail. The order was passed by a bench led by CJI Surya Kant and the next hearing of the case will take place on February 19, 2026.
Vikram Bhatt Fraud Case
Dr. Ajay Murdia claimed that he had invested the money into making a biopic about his late wife. But, the money was siphoned off by showing fake bills and receipts.
