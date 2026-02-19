Vikram Bhatt, Wife Shwetambari Get Bail In Alleged Multi-Crore Cheating Case

The Supreme Court of India granted regular bail to Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt in connection with an alleged fraud case registered in Rajasthan. Earlier this week, the court had provided interim relief to Shwetambari Bhatt. With the latest order, the couple has now secured regular bail.

For those unversed, the case originates from an FIR filed in November 2025 at Bhupalpura police station in Udaipur. According to Udaipur District Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal, the complaint was lodged by Dr Ajay Murdia. He alleged that, in memory of his late wife, he entered into an agreement with Vikram Bhatt’s company for the production of films and documentaries.

As per the FIR, a sum of money was paid to Bhatt’s company under a contract for four films. However, the complainant alleged that the production house did not fulfill its commitments. It was claimed that two films that were completed were not properly attributed, while the highest-budget project under the agreement was never started.

Responding earlier to the allegations, Vikram Bhatt told ANI that he believed the police were being misled. He said he had not received any prior notice and only came to know about the FIR through media reports and a journalist acquaintance. Bhatt questioned the financial figures mentioned in the complaint and asserted that if any such documents had been submitted, they would be forged.

He also pointed to disagreements over budgets and filmmaking methods, including the use of green screens versus real locations, which he said significantly affected costs. The filmmaker maintained that he has emails and contracts to support his position and stated that he would seek proof regarding the FIR’s filing.