'Life Is Unfair': Salman Khan's Family Sohail Khan & Arpita Khan Mourn Close Friend Kumod Raney's Death, Pen Emotional Notes

Salman Khan's Family Pay Emotional Tribute To Kumod Raney | Photo Via Instagram

Salman Khan's close family friend Kumod Raney passed away on Tuesday, June 9. The actor, along with his family, was spotted at the funeral in Mumbai. Along with Salman Khan, his mother Salma Khan and stepmother Helen attended the funeral. Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan, and Sohail and Seema Sajdeh's son Nirvaan were also present. Seema Sajdeh attended the funeral as well.

Several videos on social media show Salman breaking down, devastated by the sudden loss.

Salman Khan's Family Pay Emotional Tribute To Kumod Raney

Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan, sister Arpita Khan Sharma and close friend Iulia Vantur took to their respective social media accounts to pay heartfelt tributes to Kumod.

Sharing an emotional picture with Kumod, Sohail penned a touching note remembering their bond.

Sohail wrote: "I lost my beautiful sister today. Nobody in the world can replace her. My heart goes out to Jaggi and Kabir as Kumud was the lifeline. Times like these make you feel that life is unfair and you begin to question the Almighty. I pray that she's happy wherever she is. We will miss her forever." The throwback photo shared by Sohail shows him warmly embracing Kumod at an event.

Arpita Khan Sharma also remembered Kumod through a family picture featuring her children and her late friend.

Arpita wrote: "Dearest Kumu, we will always cherish all the times we spent together. Your warmth, your love and your humour will be missed. We love you and I know you will always be looking over us. RIP, my love."

Meanwhile, Iulia Vantur also posted a heartfelt tribute featuring Kumod and her husband, Jaggey Raney.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Will remember u this way. Happy, loved, surrounded by your people. Rest in love and peace, our dear @kumodraney."

Actress Bina Kak, Ahaan Panday's mother Deanne Panday and Sanjay Kapoor also remembered Kumod on social media and paid tribute to her.

According to reports, Kumod Raney had been battling cancer. She was the wife of Jaggey Raney, a close childhood friend of Salman Khan.