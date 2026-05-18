'Let Us Protect That Faith Together...': Karuppu Director RJ Balaji Urges Fans To Support People 'Touched By Divine Energy' While Watching Film

Karuppu Fans Getting Touched By Divine Blessing | Instagram

RJ Balaji's Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha, was released on Friday, and while watching the film, a lot of people are going into trance because of the religious segment in the movie. The videos of the same are going viral on social media. On Monday, Balaji took to social media to share a note in which he has requested fans and theatre owners to help and protect people who are getting touched by 'divine energy' while watching the movie.

He wrote, "With Gratitude, and a Gentle Request To every single one of you who has walked into theatres and embraced Karuppu: THANK YOU! The love you've shown this film has been overwhelming, and beyond anything we imagined when we set out to make it. - of audiences cheering, weeping, We're hearing stories from across Tamil Nadu and beyond - and in many instances, being so deeply moved that they've experienced something far greater than cinema. Some have felt divine intervention within the theatre itself. To us, this is the highest blessing our film could have received (sic)."

In the note, the actor-director further wrote that if someone is touched by the 'divine energy' while watching the film in the theatre, people around should be kind to them.

He wrote, "Help them with water, with space, with a steady hand. Inform the theatre staff so they can be cared for with dignity. A moment of compassion from a stranger is, in itself, a sacred act. To our exhibitors and theatre partners across Tamil Nadu, we humbly request you to keep your staff prepared and sensitive to these moments. Please treat every such moment with the reverence it deserves. Karuppu belongs to the people now. The faith you've brought into the theatre is what has made this film what it is. Let us protect that faith together, with grace. Love, RJ Balaji (sic)."

Watch the videos below...

Karuppu Box Office Collection

In three days, Karuppu has collected Rs. 68 crore net at the box office in India. The film's worldwide gross collection is Rs. 120.75 crore. Now all eyes are on Karuppu's Monday collection.