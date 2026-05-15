Karuppu X Review: 'Solid Fan Feast', 'Powerful Mass Action Drama'; Suriya, Trisha & RJ Balaji's Film Impresses Netizens

Karuppu X Review | YouTube

RJ Balaji's Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha in the lead roles, was supposed to release on May 14, 2026. But, reportedly, due to some financial issues, the film's release was delayed, and it has not finally hit the big screens today (May 15). Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#Karuppu Review 🍿🔥 • Emotional opening ❤️ • #Suriya entry = theatre blast 💥 • Mass fights & solid interval 👊 • Good surprises in 2nd half 👀 • Sai’s BGM 🔥🎶 Overall : Solid fan feast (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#Karuppu Is A Powerful Mass Action Drama That Blends Revenge, Emotion And Rural Backdrop Elements With A Strong Commercial Narrative. Written And Directed By #RJBalaji The Film Delivers Several Intense Moments Along With Goosebumps Hero Elevation Scenes (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "I'm running out of emotion’s and words to describe this feeling #Karuppu 😭🔥💥💯🖤..My man has truly returned @Suriya_offl 🙏🏻😭 ..Peak peak peakkkkk Stuff 😤💯 @RJ_Balaji neenga 100 varusho nalla irukanum anna ...this is what we longed for 😭 ..truely overwhelmed (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Karuppu Box Office Collection

Karuppu is expected to take a good start at the box office. The film will surely get a double-digit opening, and but it will be interesting to see whether it will beat Suriya's last release Retro or not.

Retro on its first day had minted Rs. 19.10 crore. However, the film further dropped and was a commercial failure. So, let's see what will be the fate of Karuppu at the box office.

Trisha, RJ Balaji Visit Theatre In Chennai

Trisha and RK Balaji visited Rohini theatre in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to watch the film with fans. The videos and the pictures of the same have gone viral on social media.