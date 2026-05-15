 Karuppu Release Date: Fans Go Berserk While Watching First Day First Show Of Suriya's Film; Trisha & RJ Balaji Visit Theatre - Watch Video
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Karuppu Release Date: Fans Go Berserk While Watching First Day First Show Of Suriya's Film; Trisha & RJ Balaji Visit Theatre - Watch Video

RJ Balaji's Karuppu has hit the big screens today (May 15), and the fans are going berserk while watching the first day first show of Suriya and Trisha starrer. The videos of the same are going viral on social media.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, May 15, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
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Karuppu Theatre Reaction | X (Twitter)

RJ Balaji's Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha, was slated to release on Thursday. But, due to some financial issues, the film's release was delayed. But, it has finally made it to the theatres today (May 15), and fans rushed to the cinema halls to watch the film first day first show. The videos of fans cheering and hooting as the film starts have gone viral on social media.

Even director RJ Balaji, actress Trisha, and Karthi Sivakumar visited Rohini Theatre in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to watch the movie with fans. Check out the videos below...

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