Karuppu Release Date: After Shows Getting Canceled On Thursday, Suriya-Trisha Starrer Finally Hits Big Screens On Friday |

Karuppu fans were left disappointed after the film’s May 14 screening was canceled due to financial issues. During the difficult phase, several celebrities, including Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Vignesh Shivan, and others, extended their support to Suriya and RJ Balaji. Expressing gratitude for the patience and unwavering support, Suriya shared an update on social media.

Suriya Sivakumar posted the Karuppu poster featuring the caption, "From today in cinemas." Sharing the update, he wrote, "Dear all… Thank you for being with us! #Karuppu #VeeraBhadrudu from today!"

RJ Balaji also took to social media to announce the release, writing, "And Finally, #Karuppu from today worldwide in cinemas ..!!!" He further thanked everyone for their continuous support during the crisis. Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and heart emojis. One fan commented, "Yesterday, there were tears because the movie couldn’t release. But today, after all your struggles, it’s finally out! I’m proud of you—congratulations!"

Early in the morning of May 15, Dream Warrior Pictures too shared a note on social media. The Chennai based production house wrote, "There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself." The production house then went on to thank every person who were eagerly waiting for Karuppu's release and never stopped believing in the makers despite the delay. Dream Warrior Pictures wrote, "We owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude."

They then called the wait to be painful and thanks fans for showing so much love. "Every delay weighed heavily on us too. But through every setback, it was your support, your messages, your faith, and your endless love that kept this dream alive," read the note.

The post announced that Karuppu is finally releasing worldwide today on Friday, May 15, 2026. The movie is said to carry "blood, sweat, sleepless nights, struggle, and emotions."