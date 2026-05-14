'Hope The Issue Gets Resolved': After Dulquer Salmaan & Vignesh Shivan, Dhanush Comes Out In Support Of Suriya & RJ Balaji's Karuppu Amid Delay Chaos

After Dulquer Salmaan & Vignesh Shivan, Dhanush Comes Out In Support Of Suriya & RJ Balaji's Karuppu |

Karuppu, starring Trisha Krishnan and Suriya, was all set to be released in cinemas on May 14. However, concerns arose when shows were reportedly cancelled, sparking speculation that something was not right. Soon after, director and actor RJ Balaji addressed the situation on social media and was seen emotional over the cancellation of screenings. Amid the delay of the theatrical release, Dhanush stood in support of Suriya and Balaji.

Dhanush took to X to write, "Suriya sir and Karuppu deserve a proper theatrical release." The actor added, "I really hope the issues get resolved and the film releases in theatres soon."

Suriya sir and Karuppu deserve a proper theatrical release. I really hope the issues get resolved and the film releases in theatres soon — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 14, 2026

Several other cleebrities too stood in support of Suriya and Balaji. Dulquer Salman wrote, "All will be good brother!! with you always!"

Director Vignesh Shivan too shared Balaji's video on his social media, saying, "The love for you and the movie will remain unchanged! My bro! This tears will change to happy tears in a matter of few hours bro! Love you we are all with you!"

RJ Balaji Apologised To Fans For Karuppu Release Date Delay

Breaking down in tears, Balaji apologised to his fans through a social media video. He said in the video, "I am really sorry to all the fans. It shouldn't have happened. You all had travelled from afar to watch the movie." Balaji added, "We watch films to let go of our stress and the myriad of problems life throws at us. But you all shouldn't have experienced stress in going to watch a movie. I am very sorry." He went on to hoope this to be the last update. The director went on to pray to god that all the hurdles be removed and the movie to release by evening.

Karuppu is an upcoming Tamil film starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles, and has been generating strong buzz ahead of its theatrical release. The film is directed by RJ Balaji, who is also known for his work as an actor and filmmaker with a focus on socially relevant storytelling. While detailed plot information has been kept under wraps, the film is expected to be a mix of emotion, drama, and commercial elements, showcasing Suriya in a powerful role alongside Trisha.